Elli AvrRam applied beetroot pack on her face and body; know about its benefits

Elli AvrRam recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with beetroot paste smeared on her face and body.

Calling herself “beetroot ki dukan“, the Malang actor captioned the post, “For the love of beetroot…Usha’s (my girl at home) idea…Mam pura body mein lagate hai! (Ma’am apply it on the whole body)…So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let’s put it all over!!!”

Benefits of beetroot for skin

Beetroot is rich in minerals and vitamins like iron and vitamin C. Its benefits for the skin are mainly attributed to the vitamin C content. Beetroot is therefore anti-aging and also helps with acne treatment and skin brightening. It has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, mentions Healthline. You can also try this homemade vitamin C enriched face pack.

According to a 2018 study published in Frontiers in Physiology, vitamin C can promote the differentiation of keratinocytes (constitutes 90 per cent of the cells of the epidermis or the outermost layer of the skin) and decrease melanin synthesis, leading to antioxidant protection against UV damage. It further prevents skin pigmentation, reducing pores and dark spots.

How to make a beetroot face pack

Here’s one of the methods to make beetroot face pack at home:

Ingredients

2 tsp – Beetroot juice

1 tsp – Yogurt

1 tsp – Lime juice

2 tsp – Fuller’s earth

Mix all the ingredients well and apply all over the face after you have cleaned and dried it. Leave it for 15 minutes and rinse off the pack with plain water. You can apply this on the rest of your body as well.

