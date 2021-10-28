Ellen DeGeneres launches ‘age-positive’ skincare brand

Of late, many celebrities have launched skin and haircare products. The latest to join the list is Ellen DeGeneres, who has also launched a new line of skincare products in collaboration with friend and entrepreneur Victoria Jackson. Named ‘Kind Science’, the range aims to “target primary skincare concerns”.

“The concept for Kind Science came about as I had struggled for years to find skincare products that didn’t irritate my increasingly sensitive skin. I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and finally decided to launch my own line, not wanting to compromise the things that matter most to me – caring for yourself, animals and the planet,” co-founder Ellen DeGeneres said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

The line-up will cater to all types of skin irrespective of gender, race and age. According to the website, “each product is uniquely developed using globally sourced, curated ingredients to target your primary skin concerns. We don’t just use one key ingredient. We blend multiple active ingredients at efficacious levels to give you real performance.”

The host has been conscious about not promoting her skincare products as anti-ageing. “Kind Science isn’t about anti-aging because aging is a good thing, it shows you’ve lived a lot, learned a lot, and hopefully laughed a lot…I want to keep laughing, just with fewer laugh lines and wrinkles!” she added.

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra had also launched a hair care line, Anomaly.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!