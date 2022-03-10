Rahul Gandhi relishes sundae ahead of election results; enjoys a game of badminton

Ahead of the election results in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a hearty picture on his social media account where he can be seen enjoying a tall glass of sundae.

“Many flavours of Wayanad!” He captioned the post. Check it out.

Gandhi, who is in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, also took part in a game of badminton at the new indoor stadium at Sullamussalam Arts and Science College Areekode, Ernad, Malappuram.

Shri @RahulGandhi enjoys a game of badminton at the new indoor stadium at Sullamussalam Arts and Science College Areekode, Ernad, Malappuram pic.twitter.com/lFZHMCovKB — Congress (@INCIndia) March 9, 2022

The Congress leader inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium last evening and also interacted with the students at the open-air theatre. Featuring four badminton courts, a basketball court and a volleyball court, the multi-purpose stadium can also be used for activities such as yoga, gymnastics, judo and wushu.

A cup of delectable ice cream along with a fun game of badminton seems like a perfect idea to destress before an important day. What do you think?

