Thursday, March 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi relishes sundae ahead of election results; enjoys a game of badminton

"Many flavours of Wayanad!" the Congress leader wrote

March 10, 2022 12:30:26 pm
Rahul GandhiGandhi enjoys a glass of sundae on counting eve. (Source: Rahul Gandhi/Instagram)

Ahead of the election results in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a hearty picture on his social media account where he can be seen enjoying a tall glass of sundae.

“Many flavours of Wayanad!” He captioned the post. Check it out.

Gandhi, who is in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, also took part in a game of badminton at the new indoor stadium at Sullamussalam Arts and Science College Areekode, Ernad, Malappuram.

The Congress leader inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium last evening and also interacted with the students at the open-air theatre. Featuring four badminton courts, a basketball court and a volleyball court, the multi-purpose stadium can also be used for activities such as yoga, gymnastics, judo and wushu.

A cup of delectable ice cream along with a fun game of badminton seems like a perfect idea to destress before an important day. What do you think?

