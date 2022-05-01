scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Saudi Arabia waits for the moon, India gears up for celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, today timings in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia LIVE updates: It is expected that the event will begin Tuesday, May 3, in India. But Saudi Arabia, UAE may sight the moon on May 1, Sunday

Lifestyle Desk
Updated: May 1, 2022 4:47:45 pm
eid, eid 2022, eid ul fitr moon sighting, eid 2022 moon sighting, eid 2022 moon sighting today, eid moon sighting 2022, moon sighting india, moon sighting today india, eid ul fitr moon sighting in india, eid ul fitr moon sighting today time, eid ul fitr moon sighting today time in india, eid ul fitr moon sighting time, moon sighting today saudi, moon sighting saudi, eid moon sighting in pakistan, eid moon sighting in india, eid moon sighting in uaeEid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: During Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid, Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, timings in India LIVE updates: Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.

Since the day of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, there may be a slight differences in the exact date observed around the world. The actual dates of Eid ul-Fitr may not be announced until close to the ending of Ramadan. It is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

It is expected that the event will begin Tuesday, May 3, in India. But Saudi Arabia, UAE may sight the moon on May 1, Sunday, and celebrations may continue until Friday, May 6.

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, wherein charitable deeds are performed, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

Live Blog

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Live Updates:

16:30 (IST)01 May 2022
Women buy bangles ahead of Eid in Shivaji Market, Camp, Pune

Women prepare for the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of Holy month of Ramadan. 

eid ul fitr 2022

eid ul fitr 2022

Ramadan rarely lasts longer than 30 days because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and this year Eid ul-Fitr dates in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE will happen on May 1 or May 2 depending on the new moon. Muslims pray for Eid al-Fitr, which is known as “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic. They will congregate in mosques or open locations to offer two “Rakat” units of prayer. Following the prayers, the imam delivers a speech in which he prays for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for all people everywhere.

