Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Saudi Arabia waits for the moon, India gears up for celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: During Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid, Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, timings in India LIVE updates: Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.

Since the day of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, there may be a slight differences in the exact date observed around the world. The actual dates of Eid ul-Fitr may not be announced until close to the ending of Ramadan. It is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

It is expected that the event will begin Tuesday, May 3, in India. But Saudi Arabia, UAE may sight the moon on May 1, Sunday, and celebrations may continue until Friday, May 6.

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, wherein charitable deeds are performed, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

