Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Moon Sighting date and timings in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Date and Timing: While the exact date is dependent on the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the event will begin on Tuesday, May 3, in India and Saudi Arabia, UAE starting on Saturday, April 30 until Friday, May 6.

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important celebrations. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for one month. Many Muslims over the world fasted from dawn to dusk for a month, eating only pre-fast sehri and post-fast iftaar. They also performed charity deeds such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end.

Muslims around the world traditionally celebrate the occasion with great joy.

Special prayers are given upon the sighting of the moon, after which people dress up in their best clothes and welcome their friends and family, exchanging hugs and good wishes. While Eid is generally a colourful and cheerful occasion, due to the ongoing pandemic, the festivities will be a little different this year.

