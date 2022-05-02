Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Date, History, Significance, Importance

Eid ul Fitr 2022 Date India: Eid ul Fitr is a three-day celebration that takes place in the holy month of Ramadan at the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar. It is also known as the festival of breaking fast as it marks the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3. The public holiday will be observed on May 3.

This religious Eid is the only day in the month Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. Eid ul Fitr is a very important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated following a successful month of abstaining from food and drink. Muslims not only celebrate the end of fasting but also thank Allah for the Quran which was first revealed towards the end of Ramadan and for the strength that God has given them throughout the previous month of fasting.

Traditionally, Eid ul Fitr begins at the sunset on the first sighting of the crescent moon, which is also known as ‘Chand Raat’. Chand Raat is a time of celebration with families and friends gathered in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon. During Aitkaaf, the people spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in the mosque worshipping Allah. Once the moon is sighted they wish each other, “Chand Raat Mubarak”.

Women and girls wear Mehendi on their hands and desserts are prepared the next day. The Eid prayers are performed early morning in the open areas. After completing the prayers, worshippers embrace each other and say ‘Eid Mubarak’ to wish each other goodwill. After Eid prayers families and friends come together and enjoy eating desserts and a wide variety of food such as sevaiyyan. That’s why this eid is also known as meethi Eid.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!