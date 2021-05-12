scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Live Updates: People await sighting of the crescent ahead of Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Date, Today Timings in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2021 5:16:44 pm
eid, eid 2021, eid ul fitr moon sighting, eid 2021 moon sighting, eid 2021 moon sighting today, eid moon sighting 2021, moon sighting india, moon sighting today india, eid ul fitr moon sighting in india, eid ul fitr moon sighting today time, eid ul fitr moon sighting today time in india, eid ul fitr moon sighting time, moon sighting today saudi, moon sighting saudi, eid moon sighting in pakistan, eid moon sighting in india, eid moon sighting in uaeEid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: Celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The religious festival is celebrated in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and will continue until the evening of May 14.

Much like the beginning of the fasting period, its end also depends on the sighting of the moon. People begin to look forward to the exact date and time when the cosmic body would appear in the night sky. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival. The date of Eid, hence, differs from country to country.

The Jeddah Astronomical Association has reportedly predicted the moon sighting date for the Shawwal month in Saudi Arabia will be May 12, a Wednesday. If that is the case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 13, a Thursday, and if not, it will come a day later.

ALSO READ |Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon Sighting date, timings, significance, importance

Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days. It depends on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of every month, following which, a new month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different owing to the pandemic.

Live Blog

Follow Eid live updates:

17:16 (IST)12 May 2021
A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year. With no large congregations in mosques, no ‘iftar’ parties and no late night shopping, it was said 2020 Ramzan was like no other in living memory. But as a second, deadlier COVID-19 wave ravages large parts of the country, Ramzan 2021 has rewritten even that pandemic norm. (PTI). Read more here.

16:50 (IST)12 May 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date, history, significance, and importance

This religious festival marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate this day in the month of Shawwal. Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah for all that we are have. It is believed that Muslims were commanded by Allah to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid. Read more here.

eid, eid mubarak Eid marks the end of Ramzan. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and fast and offer prayers for the entire month. They also perform charitable acts like feeding the poor and providing them with alms. Eid is a joyous occasion. On seeing the moon they wish each other 'Eid Mubarak'. The day is marked by wearing new clothes and exchanging gifts. People gather and delicious dishes are cooked.

In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, meaning the sighting in Saudi Arabia is considered sacrosanct.

