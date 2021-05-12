Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Live Updates: People await sighting of the crescent ahead of Eid

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: Celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The religious festival is celebrated in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and will continue until the evening of May 14.

Much like the beginning of the fasting period, its end also depends on the sighting of the moon. People begin to look forward to the exact date and time when the cosmic body would appear in the night sky. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival. The date of Eid, hence, differs from country to country.

The Jeddah Astronomical Association has reportedly predicted the moon sighting date for the Shawwal month in Saudi Arabia will be May 12, a Wednesday. If that is the case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 13, a Thursday, and if not, it will come a day later.

Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days. It depends on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of every month, following which, a new month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different owing to the pandemic.