Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon Sighting date, timings, significance, importance

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Date and Timings: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community. Every year, Muslims all over the globe come together to celebrate the day with much fervour and joy. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan as well as the month-long fasting.

The actual date of the festival varies as per the sighting of the moon. It is believed that this year it will begin on May 13 or 14. Eid falls on the first day of the month of ‘Shawwal’, and it is a day on which no fast needs to be observed.

Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and fast and offer prayers for the entire month. They also perform charitable acts like feeding the poor and providing them with alms. Eid is a joyous occasion. On the day, friends and family members come together to celebrate. On seeing the moon they wish each other Eid Mubarak.

The day is marked by wearing new clothes and exchanging gifts. People gather and delicious dishes are cooked. This year, however, things are a bit different. But we can only hope that things look up soon.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle