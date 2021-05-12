Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon sighting date and timings in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting: In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Astronomical Association has reportedly predicted the moon sighting date for the Shawwal month will be May 12, a Wednesday. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting date and timing: The culmination of the month-long holy period of fasting, in the month of Ramadan, happens with Eid-ul-Fitr, which is a celebratory occasion. It is observed by the Muslim community around the world, and on this day, loved ones come together to break the fast.

But this year, like last year, there will not be any celebratory gatherings because of the pandemic.

As is the case with the beginning of the fasting period, the end of it also depends on the sighting of the moon, and as such, people begin to look forward to the exact date and time when the cosmic body appears in the night sky.

The Muslim community celebrates this day in the month of ‘Shawwal’, and this year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and end on the evening of May 14.

It should be noted that Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days. It really depends on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of every month, following which, a new month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The exact time of moon sighting depends on a lot of factors, including the weather prevailing locally in the region. The date, therefore, differs from country to country. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and only after that the rest of the world calculates when to celebrate the festival.

In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Astronomical Association has reportedly predicted the moon sighting date for the Shawwal month will be May 12, a Wednesday. If that is the case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 13, a Thursday, and if not, it will come a day later.

In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, meaning the sighting in Saudi Arabia is considered sacrosanct.

