Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date: When is Ramzan Eid in 2021?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date: Eid-ul-Fitr is considered one of the most auspicious festivals for the Muslim community. Muslims all across the globe come together to celebrate it with abandon. It also masks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting or Ramadan. The festival falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and no fast is observed on that day.

This year, the calendar lists Eid ul-Fitr on 12 May, Wednesday. Generally, the Islamic community in India celebrates the festival a day later than in Saudi Arabia. Thus, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 13 May, Thursday in India.

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah for all that we are have. It is believed that Muslims were commanded by Allah to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers. Many Muslims also recite the takbir, which is the declaration of faith, on their way to the prayer ground and take part in zakat al-fitr (charitable contributions). While the festival is marked by meeting family and friends, with the covid-19 lockdown restrictions in place, Eid this year is expected to be low-key amid social distancing norms.

