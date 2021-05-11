Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date, history, significance, importance

Eid ul Fitr 2021 Date India: This religious festival marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide celebrate this day in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and end on the evening of May 14.

Eid-ul-Fitr has a certain Islamic prayer that is usually performed in an open field or large hall. It is performed in congregation, although social distancing is recommended by experts amid the pandemic.

This festival is known to have been started by Islamic prophet Muhammad. Certain traditions believe it to have originated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca.

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah for all that we are have. It is believed that Muslims were commanded by Allah to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

Traditionally, the day begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, the holiday is celebrated the following day. It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid. People make festive dishes like lachcha or sivayyan, made with toasted sweet vermicelli noodles mixed along with milk and dry fruits.