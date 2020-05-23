Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramadan ends as Eid is set to begin

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. (Source: AP) Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. (Source: AP)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: One of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid and wish each other a very happy Eid Mubarak. While the actual date really depends on the sighting of the moon, this year, it is believed that the festival will begin on May 23, which is today, and continue till May 24, a Sunday. Eid falls on the first day of the month of ‘Shawwal’. On that day Muslims do not need to fast.

It should be noted that Islamic holidays follow the lunar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar. For a whole month, Muslims around the world fast, which is called roza, and offer prayers while practising self-discipline. They do charitable acts like feeding the poor and giving them alms. Normally, Eid is a joyous occasion wherein families and friends get together to celebrate the day. Upon the sighting of moon, they wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchange hugs and gifts. People wear new clothes and step out. This year, however, because of the pandemic, certain restrictions are in place and Eid will naturally be different.