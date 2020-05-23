Follow Us:
Saturday, May 23, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramadan ends as Eid is set to begin

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting Date, Today Timings in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2020 3:05:43 pm
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: One of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid and wish each other a very happy Eid Mubarak. While the actual date really depends on the sighting of the moon, this year, it is believed that the festival will begin on May 23, which is today, and continue till May 24, a Sunday. Eid falls on the first day of the month of ‘Shawwal’. On that day Muslims do not need to fast.

ALSO READ | Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date: When is Eid in 2020?

It should be noted that Islamic holidays follow the lunar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar. For a whole month, Muslims around the world fast, which is called roza, and offer prayers while practising self-discipline. They do charitable acts like feeding the poor and giving them alms. Normally, Eid is a joyous occasion wherein families and friends get together to celebrate the day. Upon the sighting of moon, they wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchange hugs and gifts. People wear new clothes and step out. This year, however, because of the pandemic, certain restrictions are in place and Eid will naturally be different.

Live Blog

Follow Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates:

15:05 (IST)23 May 2020
People in Jafrabad area of North-East Delhi say that they will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr while following social distancing norms amid lockdown

eid, eid 2020, eid ul fitr moon sighting, eid 2020 moon sighting, indian express news Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: While the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is believed that it was Allah who commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. The same is also mentioned in the Holy book, Quran. They are later supposed to pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

The festivities of Eid begin only after the crescent moon is seen. Upon the sighting of moon, they wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchange hugs and gifts. However, with the pandemic restrictions in place, Eid festivities may see a different picture.

