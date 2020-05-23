Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Moon sighting date, timings, significance, importance

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting: As mentioned earlier, the sighting of the moon decides the date. Islam follows the lunar calendar and relies on the waxing and waning phases of the moon. (Source: File Photo) Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting: As mentioned earlier, the sighting of the moon decides the date. Islam follows the lunar calendar and relies on the waxing and waning phases of the moon. (Source: File Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting date and timings: One of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset. It is celebrated with a lot of verve by people around the world. The actual date really depends on the sighting of the moon, but this year it is believed that the festival will begin on May 23, which is a Saturday, and continue till May 24, a Sunday. Eid falls on the first day of the month of ‘Shawwal’. On that day Muslims do not need to fast.

It should be noted that Islamic holidays follow the lunar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar. For a whole month, Muslims around the world fast, offer prayers and practise self discipline. They do charitable acts like feeding the poor and giving them alms. Normally, Eid is a joyous occasion wherein families and friends get together to celebrate the day. Upon the sighting of moon, they wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchange hugs and gifts. People wear new clothes and step out. This year, however, because of the pandemic, certain restrictions are in place and the Eid will naturally be different.

Significance of the moon

As mentioned earlier, the sighting of the moon decides the date. Islam follows the lunar calendar and relies on the waxing and waning phases of the moon. As Eid approaches, people wish for clear skies, because the sighting of the crescent moon indicates that the festival has officially begun. People then begin to dress up and start the feast.

It should also be noted that while the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area.

