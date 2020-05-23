Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Moon sighting date and timing in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: It should also be noted that while the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: It should also be noted that while the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting date and timing: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset. For a whole month, many Muslims around the world fasted from dawn till dusk, having had meals only in the form of pre-fast sehri and post-fast iftaar. They also did charitable acts like feeding the poor and giving them alms. The culmination of the period of fasting and praying happens with the celebration of a Eid-ul-Fitr. Around the world, the festival is usually celebrated with a lot of joy by the Muslim community.

Upon the sighting of the moon, special prayers are offered, following which people dress up in their finest clothes and meet and greet their friends and family, and offer hugs and exchange wishes. While, it is usually a colourful and joyous affair, with certain restrictions in place this year because of the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations will be a tad different.

It should be noted that while the actual date of it really depends on the sighting of the moon, this year it is believed that the festival will begin on May 23, which is a Saturday, and continue till May 24, a Sunday. Eid falls on the first day of the month of ‘Shawwal’, and on that day, Muslims do not need to fast. As mentioned earlier, the sighting of the moon decides the date. Islam follows the lunar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar, and relies on the waxing and waning phases of the moon. As Eid approaches, people wish for clear skies, because the sighting of the crescent moon indicates that the festival has officially begun.

It should also be noted that while the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area. According to international news reports, a moon sighting committee has been formed in the UAE, and once the crescent has been sighted, the day that follows will be the first of Shawwal. The committee is believed to convene remotely on the evening of May 22. In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, the Supreme Court had urged all Muslims to sight the crescent on Friday, May 22.

