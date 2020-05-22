Eid ul Fitr 2020: Know the last day of Ramzan

Eid ul Fitr 2020 (Source: Getty Images) Eid ul Fitr 2020 (Source: Getty Images)

Eid ul Fitr 2020: Ramadan 2020, during which Muslims observed a month-long fast, began on April 24 this year and will be coming to an end on May 24. Ramadan ends with the “festival of breaking the fast” or Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul Fitr is celebrated during the first three daya of shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic calendar. It is usually the time of official receptions, and private visits, where friends greet each other and exchange gifts, although people will have to give it a miss amid lockdown.

Eid-ul-Fitr was originated by prophet Muhammad. Legend goes that the festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad to Mecca.

Read| Ramadan: Have a healthy sehri with these simple dietary tips

Eid-ul-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. In case the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, the holiday is celebrated the following day. It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid while a specific prayer is nominated for the day. No call to prayer is given for this prayer. The prayer is followed by the sermon and then a supplication asking for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, peace and blessings. The sermon further instructs Muslims as to the performance of rituals of Eid, such as the zakat ( a form of alms-giving).

On this day, special festive dishes like Lachcha or savaiyyan, which is a dish of toasted sweet vermicelli noodles with milk and dried nut. Other delicacies include sheer khurma, nihari, mutton korma, biryani, phirni and so on. Here are some of the recipes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd