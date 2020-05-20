Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date: When is Ramzan Eid in 2020?

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on 23 May, Saturday and continue till 24 May, Sunday evening. (Source: PTI Photo ) This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on 23 May, Saturday and continue till 24 May, Sunday evening. (Source: PTI Photo )

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Considered as one of the most auspicious festivals of the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated all across the globe with much fanfare. The festival also mask the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting or Ramadan. It falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal. On that day Muslims do not need to fast.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on 23 May, Saturday and continue till 24 May, Sunday evening.

All across the world, Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn to dusk. They end it when they see the moon, after which the celebrations follow. The date of Eid ul-Fitr, however, varies from one country to another depending on when the moon is seen.

It is believed that it was Allah who commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. The same is also mentioned in the Holy book, Quran. They are later supposed to pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

The festival is celebrated by donning new clothes, meeting friends and families. In several households, a feast is prepared as members of the family gather to partake in it. However, this year the celebrations are likely to be different owing to the lockdown in place.

