Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Date, history, significance, importance of Ramzan Eid

Eid ul Fitr 2020 Date India: Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. The entire month is marked by fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, as per Islamic belief. The festivities occur in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the annual ceremony is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. Eid begins only after the crescent moon is sighted. This year, Eid is expected to fall on May 23.

Importance and significance

Eid is a way of paying respect and thanking Allah for giving one strength and endurance to observe the month-long fast. Eid ul-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of shawwal, which is the only day in that month when Muslims do not need to fast.

With a unique salat (Islamic prayer) comprising of two rakats (units), it is usually offered in an open field. It is to be performed only in a congregation (jama’at) and has six takbirs (raising of the hands to the ears while saying “Allahu Akbar” which means “God is the greatest”); three in the beginning of the first raka and the remaining three before ruku in the second raka’ah in the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam. It is said that Muslims are expected to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

While the festival is marked by family and friends visits, with the lockdown restrictions in place, Eid this year is expected to be low-key amid social distancing norms.

What happens on the day?

Muslims wake up early in the morning, chant their salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers. Many Muslims also recite the takbir, which is the declaration of faith, on their way to the prayer ground and take part in zakat al-fitr (charitable contributions).

