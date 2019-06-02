Eid ul Fitr 2019: Know the Last day of Ramadan

Eid ul Fitr 2019: Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which the Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk. The month-long ritual of fasting and offering prayers is observed every year as per the Muslim calendar which was originally started when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (also known as Hijr) in 622 AD. The calender is based on the phases of the moon, hence on the night if Eid ul Fitr people break their fasting after the moon rises.

This year, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com claims that June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul Fitr, and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. However, the dates may vary.

According to religious belief, Eid ul Fitr falls in the first month of Shawwal. It, however, varies according to the Islamic calendar based on the observation of the new moon by local religious authorities and differs from place to place. At times the date also shifts depending on the time of the new moon.

This festival is the celebrated with a lot of fervour among the Muslim community, who celebrate the special night with family and friends who they greet each and also exchange gifts with. They feast on special delicacies like malpua, kheer and a whole lot of other meat dishes.