Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Date in India: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in 2019?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Date in India: Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Muslim community all around the world. The occasion marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting – Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day in that month when Muslims do not need to fast.

Advertising

It is often said that Muslims believe they are commanded by their lord Allah as also mentioned in the Holy book of Quran to continue the fasting till the very last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr date in India

Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan fast from dawn to dusk. The fast ends with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky and culminates the celebration. The date of Eid ul-Fitr typically varies from country to country, depending on when the moon has been seen.

The lunar cycle is used to calculate the Islamic Hijri era and this year’s Ramadan was observed at a different time across India, as the moon was not visible in some parts of the country. The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com claim that June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr in India.