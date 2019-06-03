Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Date: Six countries to celebrate Eid on Wednesday; Saudi, UAE yet to release date

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Date: Even as some Gulf countries are yet to convene their panels on moon-sighting, six countries announced that the first day Eid ul-Fitr will begin on Wednesday.

Advertising

According to Khaleej Times, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan and Australia announced that Tuesday will be the last day of Ramadan and that Eid Al Fitr will be on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eid Al Fitr would be on Wednesday, according to the lunar calendar prepared by his ministry, Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE Embassy in Bangkok also issued a statement, “The Islamic Center in Thailand has announced that the final day of Ramadan is on Tuesday and Wednesday 5 June will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.”

Advertising

Though there is no official announcement on the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, The News reported that Eid may be celebrated in the Kingdom on Tuesday.

The date of Eid ul-Fitr typically varies from country to country, depending on whether the moon has been spotted. The lunar cycle is used to calculate the Islamic Hijri era and this year’s Ramadan was observed at a different time across India, as the moon was not visible in some parts of India. As has been the case many times in the past, Eid is celebrated on separate days across the country.

Muslims in India, except in Kerala and Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts of Karnataka, will celebrate Eid or Eid ul-Fitr on June 5 if the moon is sighted on June 4.

In Kerala and Udupi, and Dakshin Kannada districts of Karnataka, the sighting might be on June 3 because Ramzan began a day earlier in these areas.