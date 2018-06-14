Eid ul-Fitr 2018: The last date of Ramadan; all you need to know

Eid ul Fitr 2018: Wish your friends and family on the special occasion. (Source: Getty Image) Eid ul Fitr 2018: Wish your friends and family on the special occasion. (Source: Getty Image)

Eid al-Fitr 2018 marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the Muslims all over the world celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. After a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, people end their fast on the last day and spread love and happiness by hugging each other. The dates of Ramadan and Eid change every year as per the Muslim calendar, which was originally started when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (also known as Hijr) in 622 AD – and is based on the phases of the moon.

ALSO READ | Eid ul-Fitr 2018 Date India: When is Eid al-Fitr in 2018?

This year, Eid-al-Fitr falls on the evening of June 14 followed by June 15. According to the religious belief, it is said that Eid-al-Fitr falls in the first month of Shawwal. The day of the occasion varies according to the Islamic calendar based on the observation of new moon by local religious authorities. The special night is celebrated with family and friends, who greet each other with wishes and gifts. They feast on special Mughal delicacies like malpua, kheer and a whole lot of other meat dishes.

ALSO READ | Eid 2018 Moon Sighting: Know the time and date in India and world

This year, the young moon is expected to be seen on June 14 and for countries just west of the International Dateline such has countries in far eastern Asia – the young moon sighting will likely be on June 15, as per EarthSky.org. Every month, the date of a young moon sighting depends on multiple factors, but it mainly depends on the date and time of the new moon. This month’s new moon falls on June 13 at 19:43 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd