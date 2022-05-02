scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos: As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, don't forget to spread the festive cheer with your loved ones

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 8:00:27 pm
EidEid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Eid Mubarak. (Source: Pexel)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul Fitr, which commemorates the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, has finally arrived and will be celebrated across India on May 3. Also known as ‘Meethi Eid,’ the day marks the start of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, Shawwal. Devotees all across the world say special prayers in the morning and dress in new attire to celebrate new beginnings on this special day.

Muslims serve many types of dishes in their homes and perform charity, known as Fitra. They also enjoy the day by visiting their family and friends for gatherings.

ALSO READ |Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Live Updates: India continues Ramadan fast, Eid to be celebrated on May 3

As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, don’t forget to spread the festive cheer with your loved ones. Here are some curated Eid greeting for you!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
wishes Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day (Photo: Pixabay)

Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read today
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customsPremium
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customs
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>
eid mubarak Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May God showers his choicest blessings on Eid. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is full of warmth and fun. Eid Mubarak!

eid mubarak Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: A bouquet of beautiful warm wishes to all. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (Source: Thinkstock Images)

May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid Mubarak To You!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah flood your life with happiness (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

May the year ahead be fruitful, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Advertisement

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement