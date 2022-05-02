Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul Fitr, which commemorates the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, has finally arrived and will be celebrated across India on May 3. Also known as ‘Meethi Eid,’ the day marks the start of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, Shawwal. Devotees all across the world say special prayers in the morning and dress in new attire to celebrate new beginnings on this special day.

Muslims serve many types of dishes in their homes and perform charity, known as Fitra. They also enjoy the day by visiting their family and friends for gatherings.

As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, don’t forget to spread the festive cheer with your loved ones. Here are some curated Eid greeting for you!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day (Photo: Pixabay) Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day (Photo: Pixabay)

Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May God showers his choicest blessings on Eid. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May God showers his choicest blessings on Eid. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ The Indian Express

Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is full of warmth and fun. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: A bouquet of beautiful warm wishes to all. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: A bouquet of beautiful warm wishes to all. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (Source: Thinkstock Images) Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (Source: Thinkstock Images)

May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid Mubarak To You!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah flood your life with happiness (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah flood your life with happiness (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

