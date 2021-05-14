Eid Mubarak 2021: Wishes images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul-Fitr or Eid is a joyous occasion for the Muslim community all over the world. This year, the religious festival will be celebrated on Friday, 14 May. Usually, the Islamic community of India celebrates this festival a day later than in Saudi Arabia.

Eid ul-Fitr literally means the occasion of breaking the fast. It is a day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all that we are blessed with. This festival marks the closing of the month-long Ramadan fast. Muslims wait to have a look at the new moon on the eve of Ramadan to start the festivities the next morning.

Eid is a festival of selflessness; it is a festival of introspection. Here are some heartfelt wishes to share with your dear ones.

*May the Almighty flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your mind with wisdom. Wish you a very Happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Heartwarming wishes and greetings. (Source :Pixabay ; designed by Abhishek Mitra) Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Heartwarming wishes and greetings. (Source :Pixabay ; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May divine happiness fills our homes and hearts. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak.

*On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

*Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It is a day to be grateful to Allah for all his heavenly blessings on us. Happy Eid.

*May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family forever and always. Eid Mubarak!

*May the aroma of Allah’s divine grace… Fill your life with peace and happiness. Warm wishes.

