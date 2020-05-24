Eid Mubarak 2020: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, wallpapers and greetings

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May Allah place the mercy upon all on this happy occasion of Eid! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May Allah place the mercy upon all on this happy occasion of Eid! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Although the date might vary from one country to the other, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has stated that May 23 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr. People visit their relatives, host parties also known as iftaar, hug their loved ones, and give greetings on this day. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak this year the festivities are going to a little different with the lockdown and social distancing in place.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, and photos

Therefore, here are some of the wishes, cards and quotes that you can send to your friends and families and spread some positivity amid the pandemic.

Take a break from living in stress and this is Eid, so let’s celebrate! You are welcome to join us. Life is so endlessly delicious. Happy Eid Day!

May Allah place the mercy upon all on this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating!

May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family forever and always. Eid Mubarak!

Every Eid with you is like a blessing from Allah. Thanks for being with me there always. Eid Mubarak to the person I love most.

Eid Mubarak to the person I love most. Thinking of you on this Eid Day.

Start living now and stop worrying about tomorrow. Life is too short to spend in tension. Just enjoy every moment of every day. Thinking of you on this Eid Day.

