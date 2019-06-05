Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
152 (32.4)
Afghanistan
vs
201 (36.5)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Eid Mubarak 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/eid-mubarak-2019-wishes-images-sms-messages-status-quotes-and-photos-for-whatsapp-and-facebook-5762425/

Eid Mubarak 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: On the occasion of Eid, celebrate it with friends and family by sharing these warm wishes.

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2019 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Although the date might vary from one country to the other, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com, has stated that June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr. Consequently, June 4 will be the last day of Ramadan.

On the occasion of Eid, celebrate it with friends and family by sharing these heartfelt wishes.

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Eid Mubarak.

* Wishing love and peace. Blessed Eid ul-Fitr to all of you.

Advertising
eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Wish you and your family a very Happy Eid Mubarak!!

*May your day be filled with peace and love.
Eid Mubarak!

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Eid Mubarak to you.
May the day be filled with prosperity.

*May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy.
Eid Mubarak!

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*I hope you enjoy each and every moment of the day.
Eid Mubarak!

*May this special day brings peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.
Eid Mubarak!

eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2019, eid ul fitr, eid, eid 2019, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr news, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid ul fitr images, happy eid ul fitr wishes, happy eid ul fitr quotes, happy eid ul fitr messages, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr wallpapers, happy eid ul fitr sms, happy eid ul fitr shayari, eid mubarak shayari, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak sms, eid mubarak photos, eid mubarak pics, eid mubarak pictures, eid mubarak wallpapers, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics
Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Eid Mubarak!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Environment Day 2019: Theme, Slogans, Quotes, Poster, Awareness Messages, Wallpapers and Pictures
2 World Environment Day 2019: Date, Theme, Slogans, History, and Significance
3 Eid ul-Fitr 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr and why we celebrate it