Eid Mubarak 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2019 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Although the date might vary from one country to the other, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com, has stated that June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr. Consequently, June 4 will be the last day of Ramadan.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Eid ul Fitr 2019: Know the Last day of Ramadan

On the occasion of Eid, celebrate it with friends and family by sharing these heartfelt wishes.

* Eid Mubarak.

* Wishing love and peace. Blessed Eid ul-Fitr to all of you.

Advertising

* Wish you and your family a very Happy Eid Mubarak!!

*May your day be filled with peace and love.

Eid Mubarak!

* Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

* Eid Mubarak to you.

May the day be filled with prosperity.

*May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy.

Eid Mubarak!

*I hope you enjoy each and every moment of the day.

Eid Mubarak!

*May this special day brings peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.

Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak!