Eid Mubarak 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Gif, Pics

Eid Mubarak 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak with these quotes and messages.

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018, EID Mubarak 2018 Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Gif Pics: Eid ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The occasion marks the end of the Islamic holy month fasting of Ramadan.

Eid festivities begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. People observe roza (fast) during the holy month of Ramadan. Friends and family meet and greet each other on this auspicious day, and several delicacies are prepared. The celebrations generally go on for about three days. This year, Eid ul-Fitr in India is expected to begin on the evening of June 14, Thursday and end on the evening of June 15, Friday.

So, on this auspicious occasion, if you are staying away from your family and friends, we bring you wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones and wish them a wonderful Eid.

*May the day delight

and the moments measure all the special joys

for all of you to treasure.

May the year ahead

be fruitful too,

for your home and family

and especially for you.

Eid Mubarak!

*May you be guided by

your faith in Allah and

shine in his divine blessings!

Eid Mubarak.

*Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember God’s blessings. May Allah bless you and give u all the joy u bring to my life!

*May Allah bless you in all your endeavours

And lead you to the path of continued success and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak!

*Eid Mubarak to you and your family

Hope your home is filled with good cheer

On Eid ul Fitr and always!

*May the year ahead be fruitful, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

*My best wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble day. Wish you a very Happy Eid.

*May God give you the happiness of heaven above today and always. Eid Mubarak To You All.

*May Allah send his Love like sunshine

In his warm and gentle ways

To fill every corner of your heart

And fill your life with a lot of happiness

today and always

Eid Mubarak!

*It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss, it’s a day of blessing and peace, it’s a day to reflect and ponder, it’s a day to celebrate together! Eid Mubarak.

