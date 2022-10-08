Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Muslim community across the world. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad who was believed to be born in Mecca on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. However, some Twelver Shia Muslims believe that he was born on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Significantly, the day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

In many countries, people take out large processions on the road and communal meals are also offered in the mosques. People celebrate this day with immense joy and enthusiasm by decorating their houses, cooking delicacies, spending time with family and friends and discussing the life and teachings of the Prophet. This year, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of Saturday, October 8, and ends on the evening of Sunday, October 9.

Here are some of the messages that you can share with your friends and family.

*May Allah bless you with loads of health and wealth! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak.

*Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak to one and all!

* May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success

* As you offer your sacrifices,

I wish that Allah showers

his divine blessings and

fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always.

