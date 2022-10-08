scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: This year, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of Saturday, October 8, and ends on the evening of Sunday, October 9

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 WishesEid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: A dargah illuminates with lights during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Ajmer (PTI Photo)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Muslim community across the world. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad who was believed to be born in Mecca on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. However, some Twelver Shia Muslims believe that he was born on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Significantly, the day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

In many countries, people take out large processions on the road and communal meals are also offered in the mosques. People celebrate this day with immense joy and enthusiasm by decorating their houses, cooking delicacies, spending time with family and friends and discussing the life and teachings of the Prophet. This year, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of Saturday, October 8, and ends on the evening of Sunday, October 9.

Here are some of the messages that you can share with your friends and family.

*May Allah bless you with loads of health and wealth! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Spend time with your loved ones this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak to one and all!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes : Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: We hope you feel accomplished and become a better human being. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak wishes Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Shares these wishes with your friends and family (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* As you offer your sacrifices,
I wish that Allah showers
his divine blessings and
fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi mubarak. with immense joy and fervour (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

