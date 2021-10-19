Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021: Significance, history, wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, and photos

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2021 Date in India: Every year, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is observed as the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad by the Muslim community across the world. It is widely believed that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. However, some Twelver Shia Muslims believe that he was born on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Significantly, the day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

According to legend, the Muslim ruler to first officially celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday was Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri. The Ottomans then declared it as an official holiday in 1588, known as Mevlid Kandil.

Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

This year, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on October 19 (Tuesday) in India. The Shia community believes that on this day, the Prophet had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor. The Sunni community, on the other hand, organises prayer meetings throughout the day. People usually celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi by taking out large processions and also by decorating their homes.

