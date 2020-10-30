Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones a very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Also called Eid-e-Milad, the day is celebrated as the birth of Prophet Mohammad. As per Muslim beliefs, the Prophet was born on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE. This year, Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi will begin from the evening of October 29 and will continue till October 30. To commemorate the occasion, songs are sung in praise of the Prophet, and his teachings are shared among people. People celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi by taking out large processions in the street and by decorating their homes.

However, due to the pandemic, the events of the day are expected to be restricted.

The day is a reminder for people to place their faith in Allah and keep doing good deeds with compassion and kindness.

Wish your loved ones this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with these special wishes and messages.

*May Allah’s blessings never stop shining upon you and your family! Wish you all a very Happy Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi 2020!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones a very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones a very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Allah bless you with loads of health and wealth! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very happy Eid. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very happy Eid. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Allah shower you with loads of success, prosperity and health! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Almighty listen to your prayers bless you and your family with good health and happiness! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Take out time for your loved ones this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Take out time for your loved ones this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak to one and all!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Pass on the wishes for a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Pass on the wishes for a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish all a very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish all a very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Allah show you the right path always. Eid-e-Milad mubarak!

