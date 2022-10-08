Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Date, History and Importance

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 Date in India: Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The Shia community believes that on this day, the Prophet had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor. The Sunni community, however, organises prayer meetings throughout the day. People also celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi by taking out large processions and by decorating their homes too. It is believed that the Prophet had received the message of the Quran through Allah’s angel Jibril.

This year, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of Saturday, October 8 and ends on the evening of Sunday, October 9.

It is also widely believed that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. However, some Twelver Shia Muslims believe that he was born on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. Significantly, the day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

According to legend, the Muslim ruler to first officially celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday was Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri. The Ottomans then declared it as an official holiday in 1588, known as Mevlid Kandil.

This day is now celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in almost all Islamic countries in addition to those with significant Muslim populations such as Ethiopia, India, Turkey, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, France, Italy, Jordan, and the Maldives, among others. Only in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it is not an official public holiday and is forbidden.

In countries like India, relics of Muhammad are displayed after morning prayers in Jammu and Kashmir at Hazratbal Shrine. Grand religious meetings, rallies and parades, are also held in places like Hyderabad.

