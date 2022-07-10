scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2022: Bakrid Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Eid al-Adha, Bakrid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: May the festival of sacrifice bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 6:00:14 am
Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Eid al-Adha is celebrated with much fervour and joy by Muslims across the globe. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Eid al-Adha or ‘festival of sacrifice’, which is commonly known as Bakrid, is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims worldwide. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival commemorates the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah’s command. Eil al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. This year, Eid al-Adha’s festivities will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 09, and go on till the evening of Sunday, July 10 in India.

Share these wishes on this Eid al-Adha with your loved ones and spread the happiness.

*On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Time to spread happiness. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May the holy occasion of Eid ul Adha give you all the time you need to rejoice and to celebrate Allah’s magnificence in your life. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Eid wishes to you and your family. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you a heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate the ‘festival of sacrifice’. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions.

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Wish for happiness and prosperity. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-ul-Adha

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: A blessed Eid to you and your family. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

