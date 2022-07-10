Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2022: Bakrid Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Eid al-Adha or ‘festival of sacrifice’, which is commonly known as Bakrid, is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims worldwide. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival commemorates the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah’s command. Eil al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. This year, Eid al-Adha’s festivities will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 09, and go on till the evening of Sunday, July 10 in India.

*On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

*May the holy occasion of Eid ul Adha give you all the time you need to rejoice and to celebrate Allah’s magnificence in your life. Eid Mubarak!

*May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you a heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

*On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions.

*Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-ul-Adha

