Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2021: Bakrid Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Also known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims worldwide. The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. Also referred to as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. This year, Eid al-Adha’s festivities will begin on the evening of Tuesday, July 20, and go on till the evening of Wednesday, July 21 in India.

The festival is celebrated by Muslims across the globe with much fervour as they step out in their finest clothes to meet their friends and families. As per the tradition, Muslims sacrifice an animal on this day, which is known as qurbani. The sacrificed animal, generally a goat, is divided into three parts. One part is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and needy people, and one part is reserved for immediate family.

This year, however, the festivities will be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, don’t let that dimh your enthusiasm. Share these Eid wishes with your loved ones and spread the festive cheer even if you can’t meet them physically.

Here are some of the special wishes:

*May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to you all.

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate the happy occasion. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Enjoy peace, prosperity, and tranquility. Offer your best to Allah and know that your sacrifice will be rewarded with the most divine blessings of all.

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: May Allah fulfill all your wishes. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: Wish for health and happiness, this Eid. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha.

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: Eid greetings to you and your family. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Enjoy like a child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed all the Muslims with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak to you!

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: Pass on Eid Greetings. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May you continue to grow wiser every day. May this Eid bring happiness to you and your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: May you remain safe and happy this Eid. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Here’s wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you win every challenge of life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Happy Bakrid 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Eid to you. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid al-Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

