Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2019: Bakrid Wishes Images, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Status, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages: If you’re celebrating this festival with your family and friends, here are some heartwarming wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp status.

Happy Bakrid 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Bakrid! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Eid al-Adha 2019 (Bakrid Mubarak) Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: Every year families and friends come together to observe Bakrid, a festival that marks the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. It is observed by Muslims around the world, where men, women and children step out in all their fineries.

This year the festival will commence from the evening of August 11 and will end on August 12. If you’re celebrating this festival with your family and friends, here are some heartwarming wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp status.

* May you have a Happy Eid.

*Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.

*May Allah accept your good deeds.

*Wish you a very happy Eid al-Adha.

*May you be blessed today and every day of the year. Wish you a very Happy Eid!

*May Allah accept forgive all your transgressions and sins.

*Happy Bakrid!

