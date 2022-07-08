scorecardresearch
Eid al-Adha 2022 Date: When will Bakrid be celebrated in India and all over the world?

Eid al-Adha 2022 (Bakrid) Date in India: Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, but the dates change annually depending on the lunar sighting

Eid al-Adha 2022 Date in India: Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakri Eid or Bakrid, is a popular festival celebrated among the Muslim community around the world. This day commemorates the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim, in devotion to Allah, who’s considered to be the Almighty in Islam.

The festival, which is also called ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Honouring the sacrifice, dates change annually depending on the lunar sighting. This is the reason behind all countries celebrating Eid-al-Adha on different days.

This year, the lunar moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of July 9 and the festival will come to an end on July 10.

Usually, India celebrates Bakri Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. With Saudi marking July 9 as their date to observe this festival, India will be celebrating it on July 10. Along with Saudi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also be seen commemorating the festival on July 9.

Pakistan follows the same pattern as India, therefore finalising July 10 as their date.

Several other countries like China, Russia, the United States, etc., will be initiating celebration on July 9, whereas countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, the United Kingdom, etc. will commemorate Eid al-Adha on July 10.

