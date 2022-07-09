scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Eid al-Adha 2022: Date, History, Importance, and Significance

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2022 Date in India: The festival honours Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his beloved son at Allah's command. It occurs after the conclusion of Haj.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 11:25:38 am
eid al-adhaEid al-Adha 2022: Eid al-Adha customs call for the slaughter of an animal and the distribution of the meat in three equal portions to family, friends, and the less fortunate. The objective is to guarantee that meat is available to all Muslims. (Image Source: Freepik)

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2022 Date India: One of Islam’s most revered holidays, Eid al-Adha honours Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his beloved son at Allah’s command and occurs after the conclusion of Haj, the yearly journey to Mecca.

Since the Gregorian calendar is a solar calendar and the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha always falls on the same day of the Islamic calendar, although the date on the Gregorian calendar changes every year. Eid al-Adha 2022 in India is expected to begin on the evening of July 9 and end on the evening of July 10.

According to the Quran, Allah appeared to Prophet Ibrahim in a dream and ordered him to sacrifice his most prized possession as a sign of submission and devotion. 10-year-old Ismail, who was willing to make the sacrifice, was blinded by his father before having his throat slit. Ibrahim, however, saw Ismail alive and an animal had been slaughtered when he opened his eyes.

Many Muslims purchase animals, care for them lovingly and then sacrifice them (Qurbani) to God in order to share Prophet Ibrahim’s suffering on this occasion. The sacrificial animals, known as aiya or qurbani in Perso-Arabic, must adhere to strict age and quality requirements in order to be accepted as a sacrifice. A feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts. One is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and the needy, and the last part is retained for immediate family. No one should go hungry on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, according to the tradition.

Eid al-Adha 2022: On the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the Eid al-Adha prayer is offered anytime from after the sun has fully risen to just before the start of Zuhr time. (Image Souce: Freepik/ wirestock)

During Eid ul-Adha, giving out meat to the populace and reciting the Takbir (Allāhu Akbar,) aloud before and after prayers are seen as crucial components. Following the prayers and sermon, Muslims hug, greet one another, say “Eid Mubarak,” wear their finest outfits, exchange presents, and pay one another visits.

In order to introduce people to Islam and Muslim culture, many Muslims also use this occasion to invite their friends, neighbours, coworkers, and students to their Eid celebrations.

