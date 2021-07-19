Eid al-Adha 2021 Date: When is Bakrid in India 2021?

Eid al-Adha 2021 Date in India: Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Muslim community around the world. Also known as the “festival of sacrifice”, it commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismael in order to prove his obedience to Allah. However, God provided a lamb for sacrifice before this could happen. Therefore, the festival is also celebrated as ‘Bakrid’.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, as per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. This means that Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India. In Saudi Arabia, however, it will be celebrated a day earlier on July 20, 2021.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal, generally a goat or a lamb, to prove their devotion and love for Allah. As per the tradition, the prepared meat is divided into three parts. One part is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and needy, and the third part is reserved for immediate family. The “sacrifice” is essentially about giving back to society and is symbolic of one’s devotion to Allah.

On this auspicious day, Muslims across the globe offer namaz at a mosque just before the sun enters the zuhr time. which is the mid-day prayer time. This is followed by a sermon by the imam. The festival is celebrated with great zeal as men, women and children step out in their finest clothes to meet friends and family. The pandemic, however, will impose certain restrictions this year, just like it did last year.

