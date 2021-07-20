Eid al-Adha 2021: Date, history, importance, and significance

Eid al-Adha 2021: The festival is celebrated by Muslims across the globe with much fervour as they step out in their finest clothes to meet their friends and families. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2021 Date India: There are two official Islamic festivals celebrated around the world and Eid-al Adha or Bakrid is one of them. It is celebrated in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid-al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year, Muslims in India will look for the crescent on July 20-21 and hence, Bakrid is expected to fall on July 21, 2021. However, the date may change as per the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid al- Adha is also considered as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice”. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

On the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah, devotees around the world offer the Eid al-Adha namaaz at the mosque. The prayer is performed any time after the sun completely rises to just before the entering of Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The salat (prayer) is then followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

After the prayer, Muslims embrace and exchange greetings with each other, give gifts and visit one another. Everyone wears their new or best clothes. The the occasion, delicious food and special sweets, including ma’amoul (filled shortbread cookies) and samosas are prepared. People gather with family and friends for the feast. Giving charity to the poor and sharing one’s resources is also considered important.

