Eid al-Adha 2020 Date: When is Bakrid in India 2020? 

Eid al-Adha 2020 Date in India: The festival will be celebrated on August 1, 2020. (Source: getty images) Eid al-Adha 2020 Date in India: The festival will be celebrated on August 1, 2020. (Source: getty images)

Eid al-Adha 2020 Date in India: Eid-al-Adha, also known as the “festival of sacrifice”, honours how Ibrahim willingly sacrificed his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command. However, before this could happen, God provided a lamb for sacrifice instead. Which is why, the festival is also known as Bakrid.

Eid-al-Adha starts on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (twelfth and final month) of the Islamic lunar calendar, and ends after four days. This year, celebrations will begin on July 31 (Friday) worldwide, as announced by Saudi Arabia. The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, however, said the festival will be celebrated in India on August 1 (Saturday), as per the sighting of the moon.

Traditionally, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the poor and needy during the festival while the rest is kept for family members and relatives. The “sacrifice” in the festival is symbolic of giving up something one loves the most to show their devotion to Allah.

During this festival, prayers are performed any time after the sun completely rises up to just before entering of Zuhr time (the fourth prayer of the day).

This year, Bakrid celebrations are likely to be low-key in several parts of the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In Ahmedabad, for instance, animal sacrifice in public places or animal processions in the city have been prohibited.

