Eid al-Adha 2020: Date, History, Importance, and Significance

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2020 Date India: Also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is an important festival celebrated by the Muslim community in India and around the world. This year, it starts July 30 and ends on July 31, in the evening. The festival is also referred to as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. It is said that the festival is one of the two most popular and significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide — the first one is Eid al-Fitr, which is also known as Eid or Ramadan Eid.

About Eid al-Adha

It is observed on the tenth day of the Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month as per the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most sacred months, during which the Haj pilgrimage also takes place, since Dhu al-Hijjah literally means the ‘month of pilgrimage’. While Saudi Arabia has announced July 31 as the date of Eid al-Adha, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid has said it will be celebrated in India a day later, on August 1.

History

The legend of Bakrid goes like this: Islamic prophet Ibrahim was having recurring dreams wherein he saw himself sacrificing his son Ismael to appease Allah. When he shared his dreams with his son, the latter told him that if it is God’s will, then it must be done. But before the sacrifice could happen, God — pleased with the duo’s absolute devotion — sent Jibreel (an angel) to them, who told them to sacrifice a lamb instead.

Significance

Till date, the festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim and his son, and their devotion to Allah. So as per traditions, Muslims across the globe sacrifice a goat or a sheep, and then a part of the meal is distributed among the needy and the poor. It is essentially about giving back to the society.

