Eid al-Adha 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Bakrid and why we celebrate

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2019 Date India: Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, which is also known as the festival of sacrifice, brings Muslim families together. The day commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. The festival is the second most important holiday among the Muslim community, first being Eid al-Fitr.

The origin of this day begins with the story of Prophet Ibrahim, and it is celebrated to pay respects to Ibrahim, who was considered to be a devotee of Allah. This year, Eid ul-Adha would commence in India on August 11, and continue until the evening of August 12.

The story of Eid al-Adha is that Prophet Abraham had a dream in which he was sacrificing his 10-year-old son, Ishmael. Abraham, a great believer in God, took his dream literally and wanted to sacrifice his son. But, according to legend, God sent his angels and asked him to sacrifice an animal instead of his son.

So, many Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts. One is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and the needy, and the last part is retained for immediate family.

It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

While Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

Also, Eid al-Adha is considered the final day of Hajj which is the annual pilgrimage that Muslims are required to undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime. Some Muslims observe this Eid for three days.