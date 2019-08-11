Happy Eid al-Adha 2019: Bakrid Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Eid al-Adha 2019 (Bakrid) Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. The festival is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, where men, women and children step out in all their finery.

Advertising

This year, the auspicious day would commence in India on August 11, and continue until the evening of August 12.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts. One is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and the needy, and the last part is retained for immediate family.

While Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

Advertising

Here are some of the wishes that you can send your friends on the auspicious occasion.

* Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

* May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

* May Allah’s immense blessings be with you through your life in this world and even in afterlife. Eid Mubarak!

* May Allah forgive all your sins and accept your sacrifice and put an ease to all your suffering! Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

* Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Have a lovely Eid!