Eid al-Adha 2018: Everything you need to know about Bakrid

Eid al-Adha 2018: Share happiness with your loved ones on this special day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Eid al-Adha 2018: Share happiness with your loved ones on this special day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

It’s that time of the year again when families come together to observe Bakrid. The festival that commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah is observed by Muslims around the world, where men, women and children step out in all their finery.

This year, Eid ul-Adha would commence in India on August 21, and continue until the evening of August 22.

Here are some facts about Bakrid that you should know:

* The story of Eid al-Adha is that Prophet Abraham had a dream in which he was sacrificing his 10-years-old son, Ishmael. Abraham, a great believer in God, took his dream literally and wanted to sacrifice his son. But, according to legend, God sent his angels and asked him to sacrifice an animal instead of his son.

* On this day, Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts. One is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and the needy, and the last part is retained for immediate family.

* It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

* While Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

* Eid al-Adha marks the final day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage Muslims are required to undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime. Some Muslims observe this Eid for three days.

