Try these DIY egg yolk hair masks to keep your hair healthy

If you have been paying attention hair care advice from moms and grandmothers, you must have noticed the stress on using egg yolks. Eggs hold great benefits for hair nourishment and it is of little surprise that it has evolved as a go-to fuss-free home remedy for a bad hair day.

Here are some ways you can use them.

Egg mask

In order to use egg yolk as a hair mask, take two to three whole eggs. You can add some drops of lemon juice to mask the smell. Beat this well and apply it on your hair. Keep it for 20 minutes and then wash off with cold water.

Egg, banana and honey mask

Take one egg, a tablespoon of milk, 5 tablespoons of olive oil and one mashed banana. Blend them into a a fine paste and apply it on your scalp. Let this stay for a bit and then wash it off with shampoo.

Egg and mayonnaise mask

Take one tablespoon of mayonnaise and add one egg to it. Mix thoroughly in a bowl and apply it on the roots. Keep it for an hour and wash it off with shampoo.

Egg and coconut oil

In order to make this mask, take egg yolk and add coconut oil and honey to it. Mix this well and then apply it on your hair. Keep massaging the scalp.

Egg and olive oil mask

Take one egg and mix it with one teaspoon of olive oil. Mix them well and apply it on your scalp. Let this stay for 15-20 minutes and wash it with cold water.

