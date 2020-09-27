Want naturally-bouncy hair? Try this wonder ingredient

It is a known fact that eggs are rich in proteins, and while consuming them can boost the health and immunity, external application of the poultry product is also said to be immensely beneficial. (Source: Pixabay)

Any kind of natural treatment works better on the hair in the long run. While artificial products and salon services give intermittent glow and shine, ultimately the texture and quality of the hair depends on the naturally-rich products that are mostly available at home.

As the week ends and a new one begins, try something uniquely different for your hair, which is likely to benefit you greatly. Egg oil — which works like any other natural oil — promises to tackle your many hair problems.

What is it?

As a child, you may have heard a family elder talk about the benefits of egg for the hair. It is a known fact that eggs are rich in proteins, and while consuming them can boost the health and immunity, external application of the poultry product is also said to be immensely beneficial.

Egg oil is also known as egg yolk oil. As the name suggests, this oil is extracted naturally from the egg yolk, which is said to be rich in ‘triglycerides’ with cholesterol, and ‘phospholipids’ — all of which can do wonders for the hair, provided you incorporate it in your daily hair care routine.

It is said that this oil works best on damaged hair, because it is rich in poly-saturated fatty acids like omega 3 and omega 6 — both of which can maintain the normal growth of cells, and promote healthy hair growth.

The benefits

* Egg oil works as a conditioner. As mentioned earlier, it can cure damaged hair, and that is the job of a conditioner. It can leave your hair feeling lighter and bouncier.

* It is also believed to prevent the premature aging of hair. Notice a few stray hair strands? Just apply a generous amount of egg oil to take care of this problem.

* If you are suffering from hair fall issues, or hair loss, try egg oils — it is a great ingredient to nourish your roots and heal your scalp, and make it healthy enough to welcome new hair.

How to make it at home?

The oil can be purchased online, too, but if you are interested in making it at home,

– Take three eggs, three cups of water, and one teaspoon of olive oil.

– Boil the eggs and then place them in cool or icy water for about two minutes.

– Take the shells out and clean the eggs.

– Then remove the egg whites to get through to the hardened yolks.

– Place them on a plate over the stove and grind them thoroughly.

– To this, add the olive oil and continue stirring the yolks for at least five minutes until it becomes a fine dark brown paste.

– Pour it through a strainer to extract the oil. Wait till it cools down in room temperature, and then refrigerate for a few hours before you start applying.

