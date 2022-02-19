Effective tips to safeguard your pet against winter allergies

As the temperatures plummet during winters, our bodies also require extra warmth and care. Similarly, our pets also need season-specific care to deal with the various health problems that are common during the chilly season. “So, this winter, be observant and look for signs of winter allergies in your pets,” said Dr Shantanu Kalambi, chief veterinarian, Supertails.

Some common winter allergies faced by pets include:

Dust mite or molds

Many pets are sensitive to dust mites, which cause symptoms like red or watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing. Dust mites usually thrive on pet dander, hair, and skin scales and are found in carpets, mattresses, beds, and sofas. They are airborne, cannot be seen with naked eyes, and are present everywhere in the house. It is almost impossible to get rid of mites from the house.

“An easy step to control the menace of mites includes keeping the surroundings clean and dry. Clean the floors with a wet mop or vacuum clean them daily. Electrostatic filters can come in handy for driving out dust, mites, and inhalant particles. If possible, try to keep the humidity levels in the house within 30-50 per cent. Regularly wash all bedding used by your pet in hot water. Avoid feathers, wool, or horsehair stuffing in the bedding, as these materials can attract mites,” the veterinarian said.

Dandruff and dry skin problems

While pets have their fur coat as a natural barrier against the cold, the low humidity can rob your pet of essential moisture. This dry weather can result in dry, flaky skin leading to dandruff and itchy skin. To address these skin problems, moisturize them once a week. Brush them once or twice a day – this helps get rid of loose hair and skin flakes.

“Grooming your pet is instrumental in stimulating the release of natural skin oils and their distribution across the body. Bathe your pets only when necessary, as frequent baths can remove the natural skin oils and moisture. If bathing is required, use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner recommended specifically for your pet. Use lukewarm water instead of hot water to avoid drying their skin even more,” he said.

For dry noses, use Vitamin E oil to reduce the effect of the dry weather. Provide a well-balanced, nutritionally-rich diet to fulfill the extra demands of the body during winters. Include Omega fatty acids in their diets as they are instrumental in maintaining healthy skin.

Contact allergies

Contact allergies are a common phenomenon when pets encounter substances or allergens that cause inflammation in their skin. Skin damage caused by swellings, bumps, rashes can cause a great deal of irritation and discomfort. These allergies can occur on any part of the body that is in contact with the allergen while sitting, walking, or lying down.

To avoid contact allergies, use pet-friendly cleaners. The quickest way to treat these allergies is to remove the allergen from the pet. Bathe your pet with an oatmeal-based shampoo. If the irritation persists, speak to your veterinarian for a proper course of treatment for your pet.

Ectoparasite bites

“Ectoparasites are parasites living outside the body, such as ticks, fleas, mites, and lice. These parasites generally seek warm bodies and migrate from grass to animal. Ectoparasite bites cause intense itching and scratching, which leads to hair loss, skin eruptions, flea dust, and redness in the affected areas,” he said.

Consult your veterinarian for the appropriate medication to remove parasites from the body. There are sprays, spot-on solutions, medicated shampoos, tick/flea collars, and even certain oral medicines to get rid of these alien outsiders living on your pet.

Having listed these seasonal triggers to look out for during winters, it is also essential to look for non-allergic changes. Pets, like humans, tend to consume less water during the cold season. Ensure your pet is well-hydrated – soak kibble in warm water, or add a little more water to the homemade food prepared. You can also increase the quantity of broth to compensate for the reduced water consumption.

“Reduced activity and changes in the sleeping pattern are perfectly normal during winters. Let your pet sleep and rest to rejuvenate their energy and maintain their body temperatures during winter. Do not be alarmed if your pet eats more than usual; the body requires more energy than usual during winters compared to other times of the year,” he said.

