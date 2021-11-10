‘Conquer the clutter’: Effective tips to build a capsule wardrobe; give it a minimalist makeover

Many a time, we find ourselves staring at our overflowing cupboard and are yet unable to decide what to wear. If you too find yourself doing the same, it is important to take a look at your cupboard again and sort it out in such a way that you have enough – not less, not more, suggested Harshvardhan Saraf, co-founder of the Satvic Movement, in an Instagram post.

“Standing in front of an overflowing wardrobe and confused about what to wear? I used to be the same. This seemingly common problem eats into productivity and causes what’s called ‘decision fatigue’. So one day, I decided to give my wardrobe a minimalist makeover,” he shared.

Take a look.

However, he was quick to point out that going minimalist doesn’t mean “giving up what you love”.

He shared three quick tips to build capsule wardrobe.

Pick your favourites

Have you worn it in the last three months? Is it comfortable to wear? If not, let it go.

Choose flexible clothes

A good capsule wardrobe is one that has clothes that can be dressed up and down depending on how you accessorise. “So no more one-time wears,” he mentioned.

Plan for special seasons/occasions

For that festive season that’s coming up or the change in weather, you’ll always need to factor in some extras. “Just make sure they meet the same criteria above. We repeat, repeating outfits is not a fashion crime!” he remarked.

Why is sorting out your cupboard necessary?

As per Saraf, when you conquer the clutter, it helps free your mind and overcome decision fatigue.

