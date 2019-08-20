Monsoon skincare: Retain the youthful glow of your skin with these easy tips

Monsoon can make your scalp feel oily and make your hair go frizzy and dry. Also, the increased humidity levels can make your skin to become oily, dry and dehydrated. Which is why it becomes extremely important to follow a good skincare regime and take good care of your skin during the rainy season.

To help you maintain a youthful and radiant skin this monsoon season, Dr Jamuna Pai, SkinLab suggests the following beauty guidelines:

Shield your skin

Since it’s cloudy, it does not mean that the skin is protected from the harmful rays of the sun. But it is extremely important to guard your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays; so always use a good sunscreen lotion. During the rainy season do not use oil-based products on your face as they tend to block the pores and can lead to acne; especially if your skin type is prone to oiliness. Keep away from water-based makeup as it can get smudged if you get caught in rains unawares.

The right diet

Incorporate vitamin A and vitamin C rich foods in your diet. This will help bring a natural glow to your skin.

Cleanse the skin

Ensure that you wash your face at least three times a day, with a non-soapy face wash. This helps to clean excessive oil and dirt from the skin pores and helps it breathe. Rainwater left on the skin for long periods of time can act as an irritant making the skin itchy and easily prone to bacterial and fungal infections. Wash your face with a gentle face wash at least twice a day, and anytime when you may have gotten caught in the rains.

Intake of fluids

Drink at least seven to eight glasses of water to maintain hydration. Since the mercury isn’t at an all-time high during this season we tend to forget the importance of adequate and regular water intake.

Facial

Facials, peels and other advanced beauty treatments like microdermabrasion are a fantastic way to freshen up dull skin. Avoid toners with alcohol, as it can further dry your skin.

Additionally, with the advent of rains, the added moisture in the atmosphere gives rise to oily scalp, frizzy hair and dry locks. Make it a routine to wash your hair at least thrice in a week. Do not skip the conditioner as using a good conditioner will help in moisturising your hair and minimising the frizz.