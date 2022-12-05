scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

First Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue recalls racist encounter

The 50-year-old stated that the racist comments directed at him were "surprising". "I thought I’m going back home [to the UK]... I am going back home, they are going to love me"

Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful news, who is Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful racism, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, racist comments, indian express newsEnninful said his vision for the magazine has been diversity and inclusivity. Seen here with Anna Wintour, a British journalist based in New York City who has served as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988. (Photo: Instagram/@edward_enninful)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Edward Enninful of British Vogue recently opened up about the peculiar racist backlash that he faced when he was appointed as the first Black editor-in-chief of the magazine. Enninful, however, revealed that his first edition of British Vogue was a “love letter to Great Britain”.

According to an Independent report, the British stylist and editor — while speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs — shared that he had wanted to create a magazine that was “inclusive and about diversity, where every woman will see themselves”.

ALSO READ |British Vogue controversy: Cover featuring Black models criticised for catering to the ‘white gaze’

The 50-year-old, who was appointed the fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief in April 2017 — making him the first Black person to hold the title — stated that the racist comments directed at him soon after were “surprising”. He told BBC Radio 4’s host Lauren Laverne, “I thought I’m going back home [to the UK]. I have been living in America for a while, I am going back home, they are going to love me.”

But, he was purportedly referred to as “the cat that got into Crufts” like he “was another breed altogether”. Enninful recalled he tried to stay unperturbed through it all, reflecting nothing but gratitude towards the country in his first edition of British Vogue that came out in November 2017.

ALSO READ |British magazine commemorates Queen Elizabeth’s death with royal purple cover ‘free from any adornment’

“It was a love letter to the country that took my family in, the country that literally gave me a life. So, my first issue of course was a love letter to Great Britain,” Enninful was quoted as saying.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also talked about trying to imbibe diversity in the magazine. “I remember, sort of looking around at my friends and seeing they weren’t reflected in the magazine. When I say my friends, I mean people of different races, religions, social economic background, size, age… they weren’t in the magazine.

ALSO READ |In 106 years, Timothée Chalamet becomes first man to appear solo on the print cover of this magazine

“And for me, I just thought that’s not even good business, so I just wanted to create a magazine that was inclusive and a magazine that was about diversity, where every woman will see themselves. And that was it that was really the manifesto I had.”

In fact, Enninful also thought he would be “fired” for his novel perspective, but revealed he would “rather [have been] fired for what [he] believed in”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 08:50:05 pm
Next Story

In second incident in 10 days, fire breaks out on Surat city bus; no casualty

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Laitonjam Rajnikanta
In pics: Hyperrealist works of Manipuri artist Laitonjam Rajnikanta
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close