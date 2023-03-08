You can celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly way; here’s how

With increasing awareness about sustainability and eco-friendly practices, how about also celebrating Holi in a similar way? However, the festival — which is enjoyed with chemical-laced products and buckets of water — can have a negative impact on the environment. But there are also many environmentally sustainable ways you can celebrate Holi and take off the burden on mother nature. Here are some sustainable practices you can adopt:

Use natural colours

Instead of opting for damaging synthetic colours, it is best to celebrate Holi using natural colours. You can use organic gulal, or mix turmeric and floral extracts in various combinations to DIY the process. Such colours can be safely removed and do not damage the hair and skin.

Go for a dry Holi

Nowadays, people frequently use water to celebrate the festival in the form of water balloons and pichkaris. This leads to a lot of water wastage. And once the celebrations are complete, it takes even more water to wash and clean the surroundings. To reduce your water consumption, you can play Holi with flower petals and organic colours. It is as fun as playing with water!

Avoid using plastic

You can also choose eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones such as healthy snacks, dried fruits and scented candles. (Source: Pixabay) You can also choose eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones such as healthy snacks, dried fruits and scented candles. (Source: Pixabay)

During Holi parties, use paper or palm leaf plates instead of styrofoam or plastic ones. There are also biodegradable pichkaris available in the market, which is a great investment to make. Moreover, don’t litter or dispose plastic on the streets as it may be eaten by animals or block the drainage system. You can also choose eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones such as healthy snacks, dried fruits and scented candles.

Have an animal-friendly Holi

People frequently include animals in their celebrations without realising that the loud noise from the dhol and chemical colours can harm them. Be more considerate of pets and strays in your neighbourhood. Provide them shelter when playing Holi and refrain from colouring them.

