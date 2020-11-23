Eating this fruit can reduce facial wrinkles in older women, claims study

Eating excess quantity of the fruit can also increase facial wrinkles, the study said. (Source: pixabay)

A new study claims eating mangoes can help reduce facial wrinkles in older women.

Researchers at the University of California identified a wrinkle reduction feature of Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes that might benefit older women with fair skin.

The study published in the journal Nutrients found that postmenopausal women who ate half a cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 per cent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 per cent decrease after four months.

About 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III (skin that burns more easily than tans) participated in the randomised pilot study. The women were divided into two groups: one group consumed half a cup of mangoes four times a week for four months while the second group ate a cup and a half for the same period of time. And the face wrinkles were examined using a high-resolution camera system.

“Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mango may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be,” lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition, however, was quoted as saying by medicalxpress.com. Researchers said it was unclear why consuming more mango would increase the severity of wrinkles. They speculated that it could be because of the high amount of sugar in the mangoes.

“The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles. This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see,” Robert Hackman, professor in the Department of Nutrition and corresponding author of the study, was further quoted as saying.

